LASG Seals over 100 Tables Water Factories

In celebrating the 2017 World Water day, the Lagos State Government has announced that it has sealed off over 100 table water factories across the state over production and distribution of substandard drinkable water in the state.

The government added that no fewer than 200 houses in the state had been sanctioned for discharging their sewage and wastewater into public drains.

Speaking at the 2017 World Water Day with the theme, ‘Wastewater,’ the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commissions, Kabir Abdullahi, said the state would make sure that every manufacturer of water-related products comply with safety standards.

Abdullahi said, “We have prosecuted about 16 of them this year. The offenders got various fines and sentences. We have inspected over 800 firms to ensure that the water produced in the state is safe for consumption.”

Kabir explained that many years of lack of monitoring had exposed the water sector to a lot of abuses, adding that adequate attention would be given to the sector for the safety of the residents.

The Coordinator of the Lagos State Wastewater Management, Adeniyi Abdul, said many houses in the state were guilty of arbitrarily discharging wastewater into public drainage channels, adding that several of them were sanctioned while others were prosecuted.

“Abatement notices served this month alone is over 200. If they refuse to comply, they will be taken to court,” he added.

The Lagos State Government says it is collaborating with the Association of Table Water Producers to fish out producers of “unwholesome table and sachet water” in the state.

Kabir had on Friday stated that the government and ATWAP had met and agreed to clamp down on producers of unwholesome water in the state.

Abdullahi said the government was ready to cooperate with manufacturers who were ready to maintain proper hygiene while processing their water-related products, adding that the state would not fold its arms while residents ignorantly consume poisonous substances.

He said, “ATWAP must also collaborate with the government to fish out the bad eggs among table and sachet water manufacturers. The production and processing of water and other water-related products, such as soft drink and fruit juice, must be carried out in line with established guidelines in the state.”

The National President of ATWAP, Mrs. Clementina Attivie, called on the government to further create an enabling environment for the members of the association, adding that the inflation rate and other challenges were affecting the cost of production.

